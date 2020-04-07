Invisible War
Have you had enough yet, America? Or have you been sheared so many times that you don’t even know when you’re being skinned?
Bread on every counter, chicken in every pot. Do the dance of death, while the whole thing rots. Trade their funny-money for crypto-currency, this is what you’ll get in the land of the fee. Plastic caskets we’ve got plenty in-store, medical supplies, we’ll there ain’t no more. Many more tests than there were before, now send back a lackey to close the barn door.
New vaccine will make your whole life change, before we give it gotta know your name. Please don’t worry ‘bout those tanks rolling in, they all voted for Republicans. You’re not gonna need those guns no more, they ain’t no good for this invisible war.
Starting to feel different with your aches and pains, maybe 5G’s making you feel strange. Order on the internet or risk your health, crawling in their web as they rob our wealth. Feed the truck drivers on the road if you can, if they starve to death then we’ll follow them.
For the innocent and heroes who lose their lives, there’s just one cure for a politician’s lies.
Stephen Estes
Klamath Falls