Inept CoronaVirus response
The reporting by FOX, or “FAUX news,” Devil Trump Jr. told conservative television and radio fake news about Democrats being happy about Coronavirus is disgusting, sick, uninformed and exactly like his daddy! Seriously attacking the left for responding appropriately to the total mishandling of the Coronavirus and taking the side of a President, who has brought West Coast citizens the disease without basic precautions.
Now it is amidst us and nobody, least of all the Demon Idiot in the White House, knows what is going on and is not prepared for the outbreak. How do I know that for a fact? Because reputable media is reporting the truth, except FOX.
As I watched California get inundated with sick people coming to our state, I prayed Trump could do at least one thing right...protect us. Wrong! The real conspiracy question is, did Trump send all those infected passengers to California to infect us? Was it on purpose, to punish us, or just ineptly stupid? Did he do it to kill off a significant number of Californians who might vote against him?
Based on his track record, Trump is despicable and evil enough to do it. When the sick was being flown to Trump country, in Alabama, they stopped, citing they were Trump country! Little did he know 65% of Northern California are Trump Republicans.
He and his administration were not ready for the Corona Virus, as seen in California. That is not a conspiracy theory, unlike the crap FOX vomits and ignorant people listen to. This week, Trump said everything was fine, knowing that California already had a problem with community spread and therefore, already out of control. While he said they were on top of it, a whistle blower risked her job to tell us the truth and lost her job.
Pat Johnston
Red Bluff, Calif.