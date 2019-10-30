Good morning,
Our Founders were BRILLIANT. However, they did make one mistake. The ability to Impeach a sitting President should NEVER have been given to a BODY whose Leader WOULD be in line for the position of the Presidency. Unscrupulous people in that position MIGHT use it for THEMSELVES to achieve that end result.
The danger always exists that a sitting President, with the opposing Party in majority control of BOTH Houses of Congress, could find ways to Impeach - taking away the people's choice, and replacing it with their own.
THIS HAS TO CHANGE! The bodies with the power to Impeach CANNOT/MUST NOT be in line for the position of those they Impeach.
God Bless America
DM Giambersio
Klamath Falls