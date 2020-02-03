Following the reasoning of Alan Dershowitz in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump that DJ should be acquitted because he believes it is in the national interest to be elected using the help from foreign countries and Facebook to smear his opponents.
Since all the other candidates also believe it is in the national interest to get elected, it would therefore be legal for all of them to use the same means DJ used to smear his opponents. If this is done, how would any votor REALLY know who they are voting for?
Ralph Stevens
Oakridge