I am kind of proud of my Democratic Party, they finally impeached Donald Trump. The premise the Democrats used (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress) are not mentioned in our U.S. Constitution. And over the past couple of weeks I have heard at least 10 different constitutional lawyers say the whole process is unconstitutional. Then Nancy Pelosi is holding up the process trying to get Mitch McConnell to make witnesses testify that she didn't have time to do. She has no legal authority to do this but we'll see what happens. For many of my democratic friends we're watching this like an episode of "The Twilight Zone," bizarre doesn't even begin to describe it. I wrote to (Sen. Jeff) Merkley and (Rep. Ron) Wyden a couple weeks ago and said I think Pelosi needs an intervention because in my opinion the Zanex or Zoloft and the booze she's consuming has really clouded her thinking process. Miss AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and her pals have Pelosi in a real panic, either do as the squad says or lose your gavel.
Probably the worst decision Nancy made was putting Adam Schiff in charge of the impeachment. For those of you who think Schiff is a good man, take a lesson from that Clyde Byrd fellow who said, "Get your head out of that place where the sun don't shine" and look at the facts. He's told at least 25,000 lies, one of which was "I see Russian collusion in plain sight." The best one is "I don't know who the whistleblower is and I've never met him." In my opinion Adam Schiff needs to be kicked out of Congress, stripped of his law license and put in prison. Schiff has put my Dems in the toilet and Trump will flush it in November.
Dennis Vollmar
Klamath Falls