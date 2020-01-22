The county's snow plowing response to the recent storm which dumped 18 inches in Moyina Heights was a dismal failure.
I have lived here since 1988, and this is the first time since I have lived here there wasn’t an effort to plow the roads. I give the county a grade of “D-“ and the only reason it isn’t an “F” is they had a truck spreading gravel, which helped those trying to navigate the roads.
However, the gravel was of little help when the snow started to melt and it turned to slush 3- to 6-inches deep which then froze at night. The Postal Service mail delivery vehicle was having difficulties getting around because the snow depth was greater than the clearance of their vehicle.
It is ironic that the Public Works director discouraged citizens from doing their own plowing, but if we hadn’t plowed we wouldn’t have been able to get around because the streets in my neighborhood are not flat. I plowed about four blocks and had to do it multiple times. I consider the director’s reason for not plowing due to his concerns of blocking drainage as being bogus. The plowed snow ended up the same place it has in the past and I have never seen a problem with blocked drainage in our neighborhood due to snow plowing. When we do have a drainage problem is in the fall when it rains and it floats leaves and needles to the drains.
It would seem to me that it would be better for the director to provide standards for plowing, such as don’t block driveways or mail boxes, plow the full width of the road.
Maybe the commissioner’s should transfer a little less of the road fund to law enforcement so there is money available to plow snow.
Doug Bright
Klamath Falls