How The Virus is Imported From Salem to Southern Oregon
The Oregon legislature and Governor passes a law banning disposable plastic bags from super markets. People begin bringing cloth bags from home that go unwashed between use. At the same time super markets begin charging for “environmentally friendly” bags. Shoppers save those and use them over without sanitizing them. How do you sanitize them?
The bags are transported to the store in the close confines of a car where they are contaminated by a virus-infected cough or sneeze. The checker then has to handle the bag that is put on the food conveyor. They might as well put a used face mask on the conveyor (before the pandemic checkers complained that the bags arrive back at the store with remnants of food and even meat juice).
The customer now picks up the bag that is contaminated from all the other bags that have passed through the checkstand. In the home the food in the bags that have been contaminated by the hands of the checker, if the food package is used right away the virus is transferred to the hands of whoever uses it and then touches their face.
Oregon’s ill-conceived and unhealthy bag law should be rescinded Governor Brown.
Chuck Michel
Bonanza