How do we know who’s nice, and helpful?
I am speechless, now, to say this actually happened and that people should not get in cars with strangers. I am also thankful that some guys are nice and helpful — but how do we know unless we watch shows like “Bombshell”?
Geez .... I was walking to movie theater wearing my red fedora and red coat, albeit a little late, for 6 p.m. showing of “Bombshell.”
Two blocks from the theater, a guy in a car asked if I wanted a ride.
Thinking he was going to the movie also, I said “Sure.”
Getting into the car I said “I am a little late for the 6 p.m. show,” and he said he was on his way home, as he turned into the parking lot to the theater. He was 35 to 40.
With relief, I said “thank-you” and opened the door, he said, “can I have a hug, beautiful?”
I said “No. Can I shake your hand?”
We shook and I said “Thanks for the ride” he said, “anytime beautiful.”
DawnWood
Klamath Falls