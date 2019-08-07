Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

How is it possible to have mass shootings in the country?

We have over 20,000 anti-gun laws nationwide. Hasn't anyone told these people they are illegal?

Ron Hellman

Tulelake

