Having fun helping seniors with their tax returns
I’ve prepared taxes for people for about 15 years with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. And I keep coming back every year because we have fun. Please realize that the IRS provides us the software and the Foundation gives us the computers (we are all volunteers so we provide the labor).
Although this service is free, we’re very accurate because our training every year is intensive and comprehensive. We can do taxes for most people (we don’t do depreciation) and although our main emphasis is seniors, we welcome people needing help regardless of age.
I mentioned that we have fun doing this. That’s possible because of an underlying assumption – we all make mistakes. Every return is quality reviewed by a more experienced tax preparer to make sure we find those inevitable mistakes. But the fun part comes from knowing that every mistake will be used to help us learn – not to criticize. In that atmosphere, we enjoy our work, our clients and especially our fellow volunteers.
If volunteering in this way sounds appealing, please call Donna at 541-882-4362 or Karrin at 541-883-4062. We start training in early January for about two weeks and then volunteer two to three times per week from February until mid-April. I’m sure you would enjoy the people and the fun of helping seniors.
Lee Woods
Klamath area coordinator
AARP Foundation
