Hate letters and global warming
Recently this paper printed two hate-filled letters by people with severe "Trump Derangement Syndrome." I could see nothing of value in them, but in my opinion were written by people who would happily go out and kill Trump supporters - the same kind of hate the Nazis generated toward the Jews. Why would this paper print letters of no apparent redeeming value?
I came under attack as a denier because I do not believe climate change is man-made. I will not try to argue the point here, because I obviously have no credibility with the "true believers.”
For people with an open mind, here is a list of credible sources available on YouTube, so you can do some study on your own: Dr. Patrick Moore: "Climate Realism,” and "The Sensible Environmentalist,” “The Power of Truth,” plus several other presentations. He also has a book out, "Confessions of a Greenpeace Dropout.”
On "Conversations that Matter,” William Happer, Princeton professor of Physics, "We Are in a Carbon Drought,” and Freeman Dyson of Institutes for Advanced Studies: "A Greener Earth.”
If you only want listen to one of these, Happer would actually be a good start. .
On the CO2 issue, I would like to think I was more aligned with Galileo than with the "flat-earthers."
Stephen Rapalyea
Chiloquin