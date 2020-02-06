A quick search of past commentaries and political cartoons in the Herald and News published this past year uncovers a preponderance of evidence that our local paper has taken a giant leap to the left.
This also includes actual news articles they chose to publish from other news organizations that reflect their political preferences.
This is not to say they don’t include tidbits for the opposition occasionally, as do most biased publications, such as Fox News on the right, and a plethora of news organizations on the left. And no doubt the antics of President (Donald) Trump offers a sumptuous feast of controversy to fill their pages, and of course, controversy is a newspaper’s bread and butter.
Besides, newspapers should not be stifled for fear of offending people. If I am offended, so be it. But that’s nothing new. I have often disagreed with this paper’s choice of commentaries, but refrained from complaining because the editors appreciated that their readers held many different opinions. One week they would be accused of supporting the left, the next week for supporting the right.
But it’s important to note that the current editors don’t actually say anything themselves, content to let others to speak for them. What has changed is that last year former editor Gerry O’Brien moved on to greener pastures, and Pat Bushey, who kept tabs on the editorial content, retired. They kept their political preferences to themselves, possibly respectful that Klamath County, along with scores of other Oregon counties with rural populations are primarily republican strongholds. But it’s not a matter of pandering to a specific population, it’s about treating all subscribers with respect.
I don’t expect nor do I ask not to be offended. I only ask that they offend everyone equally.
Calvin Sale
Klamath Falls