I again stand in 100% total solidarity with local pro-Second Amendment/pro-gun activist Bill Speers who "tells it like it is" in his recent Thursday, Sept. 12 Herald and News letter: "NRA label nothing but a lie."
Attacking and demonizing innocent American gun owners, the NRA, our Second Amendment heritage etc. is historically nothing more than Saul Alinsky-inspired class warfare!
Bill further correctly asserts, "The San Francisco councilwoman is typical of the liberal/socialist politicians who rule the major cities.
"Their policies have turned great cities into sinkholes of crime, drug abuse, disease and violence. They create sanctuaries for criminals while they obstruct law enforcement efforts."
Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Los Angels, San Francisco and other cities suffer 10 or 15 (or more) shootings by criminals every week in every city. The liberals who live in those cities could sweep the gun-toting criminals off their streets in a week by enforcing existing laws, but they don’t.
Of course they don't. Why not? Is it because perhaps this would be an obstacle to their "LBJ/KGB" style anti-gun/civilian agenda of civilian disarmament? I mentioned the word "socialist" which is a simply synonym for people control, eventual enslavement of the masses to the almighty nanny state.
Remember modern totalitarian National Socialism is personified via Communist, Nazi, and Fascist regimes who perpetrated state terror during the 20th century. The seeds of such which were sown during the murderous French Revolution (1789-1799).
Learn more about this via The New American at www.thenewamerican.com by reading "Socialism: For Your Benefit or Theirs" courtesy of William Jasper.
James A. Farmer
Merrill