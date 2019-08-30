There is a movement afoot to further hobble law-abiding gun owners that mandates rendering firearms useless for defensive purposes by requiring they be locked up when “not in use” or the immediate possession of the owner.
Astounding penalties for ignoring the law will follow the lawful owner for the next 4 or 5 years if detected.
Again there will be no affect on criminals just more restrictions on law-abiding citizens as with other useless laws.
If I have a gun(s) placed strategically in my home it is in use and ready for immediate action, it is not subject to political intervention or catch-all legislation in the name of artificial “gun safety” measures.
Frequently during the week, television programs graphically demonstrate the ability to cut a padlock with a side grinder or bolt cutter. They also visually depict how to covert a metal lock box to scrap metal with a wedge and heavy hammer or a plastic lock box into so much land fill material in seconds.
Millions of American citizens safely possess firearms as one of their constitutionally protected rights and do not need the tentacles of the gun control crowd pervading their everyday life for some specious “safety” measure based on a single incident in Portland (stopped by the way by a lawfully armed citizen.)
Life-threatening political “gun safety” (a pirated phrase) measures do provide a bit of safety for the criminals and promote a safer work environment for them while endangering the lawful citizen who needs a defensive tool immediately in an emergency not in half a minute or however long it takes to open their lock box.
Busy body political intervention into a family’s home security plan can only lead to disaster for the family and no benefit to society.
Floyd Hancock
Klamath Falls