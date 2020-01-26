100% graduation — it just doesn’t get any better
What a tremendous accomplishment by the Lost River High School and community! No small task — 100% graduation rate. It just doesn’t get any better. Word about this spreads throughout the region and state and reflects on our overall quality-of-life reputation.
Jamie Ongman has led a coordinated staff effort paying attention to the individual needs of each student to make sure they develop in the best way possible. And that school staff is supported by a commonly purposed community of parents, family and friends ready to step forward when anything is needed — a wonderful communication network of people knowing who, where and how, and no shortage of volunteers when it counts.
And BTW, the sports programs are not too bad either — certainly can’t hurt when it comes to school spirit and cohesiveness. Go Raiders!
Over the past several years, we have been lucky enough to employ several Raiders in our business with great success. It is so satisfying to see them move on and accept nice college and military acceptances and scholarships.
While such lofty standards will be tough to maintain year-after-year, we expect the graduation rates to continue to be excellent at Lost River, as the culture becomes more and more entrenched. Let’s keep it going!
John and Nancy Dey
Klamath Falls