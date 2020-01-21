Government has become the enemy of freedom
The shot that was heard around the world!
The ability to fire that shot is what brings us to what is going on in Virginia today (a gun-rights activists’ rally at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Jan. 20).
What was gained by that shot must remain secure.
That shot is being threatened by the very people the 2nd Amendment was meant to protect us from.
A government that has become the enemy of freedom. If they are successful, other states will follow that lead. We must not allow that to happen.
God bless America
DM Giambersio
Klamath Falls