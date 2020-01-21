Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Government has become the enemy of freedom

The shot that was heard around the world!

The ability to fire that shot is what brings us to what is going on in Virginia today (a gun-rights activists’ rally at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Jan. 20).

What was gained by that shot must remain secure.

That shot is being threatened by the very people the 2nd Amendment was meant to protect us from.

A government that has become the enemy of freedom. If they are successful, other states will follow that lead. We must not allow that to happen.

God bless America

DM Giambersio

Klamath Falls

