A recent Herald and News article reminds us of the Jan. 27, 1945 liberation of Auschwitz, Poland by the Soviet Red Army, towards the end of World War II (1939-1945). Indeed the Holocaust (especially the murderous Nazi SS and Gestapo), the atrocities and war crimes of the Japanese Empire until 1945, Totalitarian National Socialism: Communist, Nazi, and Fascist regimes, the murderous Cheka under Lenin and NKVD under Stalin, and the precursor to the Holocaust: the 1915-1917 Armenian Genocide in Turkey during World War I (1914-1918), must never be forgotten.
Yet, more victims perished in Kolyma in Northeastern Siberia within the Soviet Arctic Circle, the worst of Stalin's Gulags. The murderous Soviet NKVD headed by Lavrenti Beria, Stalin's Chief executioner and ruthless police boss, paralleled Nazi Germany's dreaded SS and Gestapo! Google "Kolyma: Land of White Death." NKVD guards with .30 caliber 1891 and 1891/30 (7.62mm) Mosin-Nagant bolt action rifles and sub-machine guns corralled, herded, brutalized, enslaved and murdered enemies of the Communist regime. Twice as many victims perished at Kolyma than died at Auschwitz, Poland.
Chairman Mao Tse Tung (1893-1976) once quipped, “Political power comes from the barrel of a gun!” Mao’s Red regime exterminated an estimated 63 million Chinese!
James A. Farmer
Merrill