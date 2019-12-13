I am about ready to cancel the H&N. Their front page "news" about the "impeachment" should be on the opinion page.
To my knowledge they never printed the actual transcript of the phone call to Ukraine. Readers could then draw their own conclusions. All the so-called evidence is hearsay, conjecture and the comments by Nadler and Pelosi a pack of lies.
The headlines about Trump all start out with something negative and any rebuttal is buried in the body of the story.
Has anyone at the H&N read the transcript? Have they assigned a reporter to suffer trough the hearings? Do they have any reporters who are impartial or all anti Trump?
I guess nobody likes the record low unemployment rates, or the booming economy or that we are now a net energy exporter or the VA seems to have suddenly become very responsive?Too many positive things have been done under his administration to enumerate here.
(Remember how under the Obama administration the news said get used to the slow economic growth? "The new normal?" Or that manufacturing jobs were gone for good? Or when Obama asked if Trump was going to wave a magic wand to stimulate economic growth and bring Jobs back?)
Do you think any of this would have happened under Hillary if you could not afford to buy it?
All of the things the Democrats are accusing Trump of have already been done by them! Think quid pro quo Biden after "Gaff Master" Joe said he would refuse aide money to Ukraine if the prosecutor investigating the Ukraine energy company Barisma was not fired, Biden's son Hunter was on the board though he had no qualifications for the job.
Also remember Obama never sent lethal weapons to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion.
Steve Rapalyea
Chiloquin