Perhaps you will not print this letter, because I am female.
I've lived in Klamath Falls for 20 years; my family before me, another 20. How disappointing was the front page "2019 Perspectives," that all 12 persons interviewed were male. Not one female?! Seriously?
How many years does it take a female to live in this county to become worthy of expressing an opinion that warrants print? Three sitting judges, the district attorney, and a county commissioner are all women. None are worthy of your attention?
Shame on this paper. I feel I just stepped back 50 years.
Mary Liz Bunch
Klamath Falls
Editor’s note: The lack of women in the Herald and News “Looking Back — Looking Forward: Perspectives on Klamath in 2019 and into 2020” published in the Jan. 1 edition was an oversight, and not an intentional exclusion of the many notable women in leadership positions in our community.