Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Perhaps you will not print this letter, because I am female.

I've lived in Klamath Falls for 20 years; my family before me, another 20. How disappointing was the front page "2019 Perspectives," that all 12 persons interviewed were male. Not one female?! Seriously?

How many years does it take a female to live in this county to become worthy of expressing an opinion that warrants print? Three sitting judges, the district attorney, and a county commissioner are all women. None are worthy of your attention?

Shame on this paper. I feel I just stepped back 50 years.

Mary Liz Bunch

Klamath Falls

Editor’s note: The lack of women in the Herald and News “Looking Back — Looking Forward: Perspectives on Klamath in 2019 and into 2020” published in the Jan. 1 edition was an oversight, and not an intentional exclusion of the many notable women in leadership positions in our community. 

Tags