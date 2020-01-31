Friends of Pets shelter committed to animals’ needs
I must respond to “Klamath Animal Shelter Celebrates Milestone Anniversary” (Herald and News, Dec. 20, 2019). In the article, a comparison was made to other shelters’ policies regarding access to adoptable cats. The implication was other shelters’ policies, Friends of Pets (FOP) being one, are inferior. They are not.
If comparisons are allowed, in fairness, other information should be disclosed, including:
Comparatively, FOP would never ask our community to pay for a $2 million building with annual high costs to run it. Regarding finances, records indicate KAS devotes only 10% of annual revenue to veterinary care, while holding $700,000 in savings. (Contact us for 2018 IRS 990 Tax Form.)
FOP invests in low-cost veterinary services, pet food programs, and extensive spay/neuter services to help the many low-income families needing assistance.
It is our belief our community’s massive animal overpopulation problem needs to be solved before animals from other towns are transferred in. This should be a priority of shelters, KAS included.
FOP believes that policies of humane societies contribute to unnecessary, increased deaths of animals. This occurs by promoting expensive buildings, taking in far more than can be cared for, not disclosing what actually happens to them, and encouraging people to believe homes are found, when, in truth, the percentage may be very low, especially for felines.
Shelter environments place great stress and often cause sickness in animals. Many die in them. Even in our no-kill facility, we face the tragedy and grief that occurs. KAS seems detached from this reality because the director quotes “And it’s so fun.”
FOP’s commitment to our community requires addressing the desperate needs of animals living outside our building. We are engaged and hope you will help us.
Kathy Williams, president
Friends of Pets of Klamath Basin