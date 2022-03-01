A marriage lasting that long seems an amazing accomplishment in today's society, but that's not what makes their story. In fact, I couldn't begin to fit the facts of their incredible lives in 310 words. They survived unbelievable pressures and obstacles along the way. I know — I caused a number of their problems and headaches.
As a military family of six, we traveled a great many places. For me, it started at three years old, on our way to Turkey. Raising four boys in Europe could not have been easy — but they did it, and did it well. We went everywhere and saw most everything. Like being in Rome, or living in Spain.
And my father made sure we experienced as much as possible. Looking back now, it was an awesome time and my words seem unable to capture its true grandeur. Like standing in the Sistine Chapel, looking at Michelangelo's paintings, or my brothers going to the top of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Or walking through castles in awe of what we've seen. But I have to say, the view I enjoy each day looking at the lake and snow capped mountains here in the Klamath Basin is just as beautiful as any place we saw in Europe.
A medium-sized family then, now decades later, the family has grown with 11 grandsons, two granddaughters, and a small army of great grandchildren and even some great-great ones. This unlikely couple has lasted the test of time, and has done so with remarkable kindness, and grace. Only loving each other, which brings tears to my eyes.
Today I speak for the whole family in saying "Happy Anniversary!" to my mother and father, Larry and Barbara Friedman. We love you so much!