Foster Grandparents program
I would like to clear up a few misconceptions about the Foster Grandparents Program.
Foster grandparents do not take foster children home. They do, however, work at schools, daycare centers, Head Starts, after-school programs and any non-profit that works with youth.
It is not a 24/7 job and not a lot of pay. If it at least 12 hours per week with lots of hugs, love and appreciation from the kids and school staff. It is certainly not a stay-at-home thing: you must be active.
To be considered for this program you must be at least 55 years old, and an annual income that cannot exceed $2,127 per month for one person of $2,873 per month for a two-person household (though if your income is higher than the limits you can still participate without a stipend). The benefits include $2.65 per hour of nontaxable income, which will rise to $3 on April 1; on-the-job accident and liability insurance, mileage reimbursement at $0.50 per mile, hot lunch when possible each day of service, accrued personal leave time, annual physical examination, pre-assignment training plus ongoing training at monthly in-service meetings, an annual awards banquet, and an annual outing paid for by the program.
The Foster Grandparent Program is a part of Senior Corps along with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Senior Companions. Senior Corps is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency that improves lives, strengthens communities, and fosters civic engagement through service and volunteering.
I as a member of the Advisory Council for the Foster Grandparents of Klamath County say to anyone out there who is interested in this wonderful program – please contact our main office in Medford at 541-857-7786 for more information.
Bernie Wood
Klamath Falls