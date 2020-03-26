Financial impact of COVID-19
We are all trying to learn how to adapt to the COVID-19 virus. Most of us are overwhelmed with negative news and are being provided few solutions.
Events have unfolded quickly across the nation, but rest assured, this event is NOT similar to the “Great Recession” of 2008 – banks as a whole have entered this period of uncertainty in a position of great strength.
Capital levels are very high, which will allow banks to provide the funding needed until times improve. Banks also have more diversification to their lending, which provides a cushion to those industries that are feeling the immediate effects from the slow down. Additionally, our federal and state governments are working on immediate actions that will provide financial support to those individuals and businesses impacted by the shutdown.
If we want this crisis to end as soon as possible, it’s imperative that as Americans we maintain the status quo, spend as usual and make our mortgage, auto loan and credit card payments. To keep the economy moving, it’s our duty as citizens to use the cash we’re receiving from the government and continue to pay our bills and make purchases.
If you’ve exhausted all other measures and are unable to fulfill financial commitments, contact your landlord or lender and bank to let them know your challenge – we all have a strong interest in your financial stability as our financial health is tied directly to yours.
For your safety, do not start consolidating cash at home, it is more secure at the bank. FDIC insurance limits are $250,000 per insured account - safeguard your hard-earned money.
The US Small Business Administration is also accepting applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Get more information at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
If we all work together, we can shorten the time of the financial impact from COVID-19 and return to normalcy.
Ken Trautman
Medford