Green is the color of envy. San Francisco and other cities painted blue on the political map should be changed to green as they appear grossly envious of an organization with a membership dedicated to supporting and preserving our constitutional republic within lawful means. An organization that promotes and teaches legitimate firearms safety sans political propaganda with a cadre of over 100,000 certified instructors, the NRA.
Cities, politicians and a host of others envy the dedication of the NRA membership in acting on threats to our freedoms spelled out in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Serious attacks on our freedom have been ongoing since the founding of the republic by those envious of the new nation. They began in earnest in the '70s and so a political arm was inaugurated called the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA). This division monitors legislative attacks on our constitutional rights and develops counter measures and opposition to poorly drafted proposed laws, ordinances and regulations that will not affect violent, evil people or prevent them from obtaining the means to commit mayhem.
This past week Bill Speers's letter to the editor correctly identified the incompetent politicos that run our major cities as the gas bags they are with no clue as to how to solve the crime, homelessness, and financial distress these population centers are experiencing.
The NRA does not condone illegal activity or violence of any kind. They use lawful means to oppose bad or unconstitutional law evidently irritating those that would “bend the laws as far as they can” to achieve their disarmament goals.
Envy is now being used as a weapon by some scatterbrained politicos in San Francisco that cannot come to grips with their deteriorated city to lash out at the NRA in a totally disconnected accusation that is illogical, venomous and reeks of foul political smells.
Floyd Hancock
Klamath Falls