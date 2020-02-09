Elect officials that will get things done
Are you one of the recipients of delayed action by our so-called Congress to pass or even consider any of the Medicare/Medicaid or other bills that would help make your life better? Have you or your family had hardships in obtaining help to relieve discomfort and pain because of a diverted group of elected officials acting on their own behalf for their own personal egos, gain, benefit and profit? Is your life any safer now that the so-called Congress has wasted three and a half years chasing a shadow down the alleys of the liberal fantasies?
If the answer is “no” to any of these questions, I highly suggest you look into electing officials in a party that will get things done that affect you and your family’s future. Sure as I sit here, the Democrats haven’t done a thing for you or yours. Healthcare is at a stand-still, transportation is depleted, bridges and highways are falling apart, schools are nothing but babysitters for the working folks. This picture is not something out of Mad Magazine, unfortunately it is the state of Oregon and other liberal-run States.
I look at the Congress, a body of government that I used to respect and wonder why are the members so focused on an egotistical dream? At issue is the American public, “We, the people” are suffering horribly because of some raving maniac(s) that were elected by “We the people” and placed in Congress. They have forgotten about their duties, promises, pledges and work ethic. Soon, when some member of your family is removed by some crazed lunatic that claims sanctuary in this state, the problem will hit home. I hope not, but in the liberal world, hope doesn’t exist. President Trump has his issues, true, but at least he keeps his promises.
Greg Beckman, Sr.
Klamath Falls