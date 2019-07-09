Automatic voter registration (AVR) at DMV’s has been much in the news. A July 3rd letter to the editor tells us that in California, New York and Virginia non-citizens “are automatically registered to vote” when they obtain drivers’ licenses.
I read the California AVR Law. It does not do that.
I read the just passed New York AVR law. It does not do that.
I tried to read the Virginia law allowing automatic voter registration. I can find no such law.
As I understand the July 3rd letter, the writer thinks that AVR plus allowing non-citizens living in Oregon to obtain drivers’ licenses will open the door to such persons voting. I have read the applicable laws. They do not do that.
Ken Kendall
Klamath Falls