Dreamed of LNG prosperity will become a nightmare
The optimistic view presented by David Kronister’s guest commentary, “Jordan Cove would help southwest Oregon share in state’s prosperity” (Herald and News, Nov. 5, 2019) makes me wonder what sort of Pembina catnip Kronister is on. Outlook for the global economy and the prospects for growing demand for LNG look dim at this point.
According to recent financial reports, longterm government bonds are offering negative yields, considered a bad economic omen, according to U.S. News, (Aug. 14, 2019). This means that buying bonds at, say, minus 5% yield is better than losing 50% or more. “It’s kind of like Armageddon being priced in” (The Wall Street Journal (Aug. 11, 2019). And in spite of rosy predictions for the Asian market by LNG supporters, China is in its slowest economic growth in decades.
And in response to U.S. trade policies, multinational companies are abandoning China for elsewhere in order to avoid 25% tariffs (WSJ July 15, 2019). Realistically, the dreamed-of prosperity for Southern Oregon will become a nightmare of natural destruction and decaying infrastructure, which taxpayers will be called on to remedy.
Edward Silling
Klamath Falls