Donate needed protective gear
I got tested for Covid-19 today after 12 days of cough and fever. The nurse was wearing a yellow rain slicker. I asked what they needed.
They need safety glasses, gloves, rain gear, masks, face shields.
Look in your garage or shop. If it hasn't been worn since January, consider it clean. Give!
Donate. Support those who support us. That face shield gathering dust by your grinder? Send it. That particle mask? There is a need.
Give. Please give. If they don't need it here, they need it somewhere else.
We have to keep those alive who are keeping us alive.
Scott Palmer
Klamath Falls