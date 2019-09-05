Don’t write off pipeline opposition yet
I read with interest the Pembina/Commissioners workshop article, “Pipeline Talk” in the the August 29 Herald and News. I was especially interested to learn that the Pembina folks think the opposition to their Jordan Cove LNG project is “dwindling.”
I am part of that opposition and, believe me, we haven’t gone anywhere! We’re just busy preparing our comments to DLCD on the Coastal Plan consistency…or lack thereof…and calling, texting and writing Governor Brown and other state officials with our views.
It was also interesting to learn that Pembina’s perception is that in “recent meetings” there was more approval than opposition. At the FERC hearing at the Fairgrounds, the most recent public agency hearing, the input was given privately one-on-one to individual FERC personnel. How does Pembina know how folks testified? I certainly saw plenty of “the opposition” there.
At the recent Commissioners’ hearing on the Malin compressor site, opposition outnumbered support by about 25 to 5. And of course, the DSL hearing in January was so heavily opposed that DSL that the agency had to delay its decision. Another Oregon agency, the DEQ, has denied their permit to Pembina.
The Pembina/Commissioners session last week had no public input permitted, but was, as you might expect, heavy on the “approve” side. That’s pretty thin gruel to base a “dwindling opposition” conclusion on.
Sorry, Pembina…and complicit Herald and News…you can’t write us off yet!
Sally Wells
Klamath Falls