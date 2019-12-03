My brother, Chris, was killed in Vietnam in 1971, and my mother has been a hardcore Democrat all her life. Nixon was president, so my mother's hate, but I kept telling her John Kennedy (JFK) and Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) were the ones who got us into Vietnam. Lesson here, don't argue with your mom. She wanted Trump in jail and after three years of out and out lies from the likes of Don Lemon (CNN) Rachel Maddow (MSNBC), Brennan Clapper and the illustrious Adam Schiff, my mom now only watches the weather and will vote third party. Four of my five brothers and sisters are now also Republican members thanks to Adam Schiff's endless fibs.
So my Democratic Party is promoting a socialist platform, to whit free college, doing away with college debt, many more free things and Medicare for all. This will all cost more money than I can comprehend! I turned 65 five years ago and shortly after, I was hit with a tire that almost killed me, at the Redding Dragstrip. so went to my doctor the next day and was told, "We don't do Medicare here, sorry (four doctors in this office). Statistics say 30% of doctors won't do Medicare now, so how many will still be doctors under Medicare for all?
So why doesn't this paper send a reporter out to canvass all doctors in town and ask "Will you still be a doctor under Medicare for all" or start growing hemp, maybe pick up pop cans or just move to Canada.
Watching my party's impeachment hearing last week, again I got to see the unedited Adam Schiff. Schiff grilled Ambassador Sondland, halted the hearing and stepped out to announce to the press corps, "We got Trump in a quid pro quo!" Republicans grilled Sondland — another Schiff lie!
Dennis Vollmar
Klamath Falls