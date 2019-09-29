Recently there have been some letters going around with fake return addresses, that are threatening pets and kids.
Our English bull terrier had to put to sleep because of a chemical based toxin she ingested.
We live in the Sunset Village neighborhood and it is a kid friendly area with a lot of pets. Our neighbors received a letter threatening their children and pets if not controlled. The authorities cannot do anything about it because they cannot identify who sent it.
Our dogs are not outside dogs and pretty well behaved, but it still happened.
Please be careful and pay attention to your surroundings. If you see something say something. We didn’t know about the threats until after our dog died.
Brenda Albertson
Klamath Falls