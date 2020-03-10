Do your job
Senator Dennis Linthicum has walked out again from his responsibilities.
Linthicum is among the Republicans who want to destroy the foundations and institutions that made our country what it is. It is not a perfect country/system of governance, but it is far ahead of the second place country on this planet.
This gang of selfish sellouts want to divide and rule. With Trump as their model, they are willing to trash democratic traditions. They seem to believe that they own the “truth” and if they can’t get their way they are willing to sabotage the system we live in. They fan the flames of their followers and are willing to burn down the house we live in.
It’s an election year. It is extremely important for everyone to vote for the candidates she/he trusts will do the best job for the most people. Whether in the majority or minority, whoever is elected need to play by the rules and serve their constituents as well as all Oregon citizens. Public health and safety and education and essential services are to benefit all people and elected officials have a responsibility to provide that – not just run away from things they don’t like.
Come on, Senator Linthicum, do your job. Come on people, vote.
Bill Walsh
Eagle Point