Dispose of dog waste
We walk our dog daily on the county property off of Foothills Blvd. opposite Steen Sports Park and we truly appreciate the opportunity exercise ourselves and our dog in the beautiful part of the Basin. I am concerned for the health and safety of our community because of the misuse of the receptacle provided for doggy doo-doo.
People leave every conceivable form of trash, overfilling and simply dumping trash near the small waste compartment provided. It seems to be picked up randomly and seldom. Who is responsible for providing this post and for picking up the trash inside? Must I start a Go Fund Me to help provide larger waste and recyclable receptacles and regular pickup?
As our weather warms and drought continues the opportunity for the spread of disease to humans and animals increases. Some people use the bags provided but deposit them on the sidewalk or on the dirt path as if they expect someone else to pick up the bags!
Because we cannot eliminate unthinking, disrespectful, and careless people I believe more options should be available to those who use this area. I wonder if anyone else has some thoughts on this subject.
Karolyn Zimmerman
Klamath Falls