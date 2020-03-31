Derrick DeGroot for Commissioner
I have had the pleasure of working with Derrick DeGroot for several years. Derrick is very insightful, knowledgeable, passionate, and caring. We have been very fortunate to have him as a partner these past few years and I believe that the relationship in the future will be even more rewarding.
When I first started working with Derrick, he was not welcomed with open arms to say the least. As the manager of the fairgrounds, we always had sort of a rocky relationship with the county. Derrick said that he was going to fix that and he absolutely did. He and the other commissioners spent a lot of time working on mending fences with the Fair Board and we now have a wonderful working relationship with all of the county departments as well as an understanding of how the county and the Fairgrounds are together but also separate.
On February 9, 2016, Derrick posted on social media, “Klamath County needs a leader that inspires growth and innovation in our community.” I can say that from my stand point, he nailed it. With his help, the Fairgrounds has been able to increase income and build great community relationships. With Derrick on our team, his positive attitude to move forward and improve and grow everyday will continue to be infectious and we will be able to keep the Fair and the Fair Grounds evolving with the times to be the central gathering grounds for this community.
Todd Hoggarth
Klamath Falls