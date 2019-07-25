The deplorable condition of the grounds at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens is a disgrace to our community.
Even worse is the disrespect and indignation of our loved ones in a field of dead grass, weeds and holes dug by burrowing animals.
The families of the deceased are not allowed to tend to grave sites or place artificial flowers on the graves. I assume they would mar the beauty of the grounds.
It is disheartening for us who have prepaid services and burials at Eternal Hills with no recourse or option. I would rather be buried in a cow pasture.
There should be some kind of ordinance to protect people from this kind of abuse.
Our family members, friends and neighbors deserve better resting places. They may be gone, but certainly not forgotten.
Carol Lee
Klamath Falls