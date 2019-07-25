Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The deplorable condition of the grounds at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens is a disgrace to our community.

Even worse is the disrespect and indignation of our loved ones in a field of dead grass, weeds and holes dug by burrowing animals.

The families of the deceased are not allowed to tend to grave sites or place artificial flowers on the graves. I assume they would mar the beauty of the grounds.

It is disheartening for us who have prepaid services and burials at Eternal Hills with no recourse or option. I would rather be buried in a cow pasture.

There should be some kind of ordinance to protect people from this kind of abuse.

Our family members, friends and neighbors deserve better resting places. They may be gone, but certainly not forgotten.

Carol Lee

Klamath Falls

Tags