After election, before he took office, calls for President-elect Donald Trump’s impeachment were made by Democrat (M. Waters), even though he could only be impeached because of crimes he committed while in office.
Once Trump was in office, the Mueller investigation was started over Russian interference in our election and the " Steele Dossier"; which was contracted by the Clinton campaign through "Fusion GPS." Former British Intelligence officer Christopher Steele contacted Russians to create the misinformation against Trump.
Putin would probably favor Clinton over Trump because Putin knew he could simply buy Clinton through the Clinton Foundation. While she was secretary of state under Obama she authorized sale of 20% of our uranium to the Russians through a Canadian company "Uranium One."
The Russian Facebook misinformation campaign was wildly successful since it helped launch the Democrats on their current destruction campaign.
The Mueller investigation was a costly Democrat fizzle, dashing their hopes; so they launched their investigation into the Mueller investigation.
Next the "Whistle Blower," who must have first-hand information, caused the launch of the investigation into Trump's phone call congratulating Ukraine's new president on his election victory. On Sept. 24, President Trump de-classified and released the un-redacted transcript of the call.
Google has made it harder to find. Sept. 17, it was available on townhall.com, whitehouse.gov, VOX.com, and foxnews.com, and should be printed in all newspapers.
Just about everything we have heard on the major news networks has been a lie.
The Dems are doing nothing constructive for the country. Their candidates are offering "free stuff" paid by taxpayers to bribe voters.
What is clear, Democrats will not tolerate any president not a Democrat. They apparently want a one-party system like Communist China, or other totalitarian Communist states.
The Dems want us to be like China!
Stephen Rapalyea
Chiloquin