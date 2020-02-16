Democrats their own worst enemy
Senator Bernie Sanders told his supporters, “This victory is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.” If Comrade Bernie becomes the Democratic presidential candidate it will be the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term.
How can a Never Trumper talk like that you ask? Just listen to Fox News blond Laura Ingraham, “The Trump juggernaut passed in South Carolina kept rolling along and then it was too late. The same will happen with Bernie. He’ll become the juggernaut. The new anti-establishment juggernaut of the Democrat(ic) Party.” Trump would love to run against “that bitter old Socialist fart.”
The Democratic Party is the worst enemy of the Democratic Party. They cry about the Electoral College being “not fair,” that is irrelevant. They cry about winning the popular vote in 2016; that was not a win it was a loss. Wake up and start spending big in the key electoral states, forget the west coast you already have that. Start to attack Trump for what he has done to hurt our country and hurry up and pick a candidate who knows “I have a plan,” “we have a policy” “universal health care”” putting the health insurance industry out of business,” “green new deal” ain’t gonna cut it, reparations, nope, gun control a loser this election.
The Democrats need to understand Trump’s nationalist populism that makes his MAGA followers take any statement from Trump as fact, any of his swamp water covered lobbyists back room payoffs, his use of the Attorney General as his private lawyer, his enrichment of his brand and his children from tax dollars is okay. Anything Trump does to get re-elected is legal because it is “best for the country.”
Even if Democrats run Klobuchar, at least one billionaire will go third party, win goes to Trump. Sad.
David Porter Misso
Tulelake, Calif.