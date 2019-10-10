It's ironic how concerned Pelosi and her fellow demonicrats are about saving our democracy and Constitution from President Trump, and the media is reporting every accusation as fact, without evidence, to impeach our president.
Where was their concern when our military was ordered to stand down while four Americans were killed in Benghazi while Obama and Hillary sat in the White House afraid to offend the attackers, when Eric Holder, under Obama's command, sent weapons to Mexican drug cartels resulting in border patrol killings, when 20% of our uranium was given to Russia in exchange for millions paid into the Clinton Foundation and $1 million paid to Bill for two speeches, when Obama bypassed Congress and appointed 40 czars who answered only to him, when Hillary, with Obama's knowledge, had a private server, compromising our national security, to conduct pay for play business with foreign leaders who donated more millions into the Clinton Foundation, and where was their outrage when she destroyed the server, her phones, equipment and emails after being subpoenaed by Congress, which is a felony. What about concern for Loretta Lynch's meeting with Bill Clinton while Hillary was under investigation, a laughable term, since she was never put under oath and cleared by Comey before any witnesses even testified. It didn't even rate mentioning by the biased media when Obama, as president, bowed down to foreign leaders and apologized for America.
The Democrats' only concern since Trump became president is regaining control of government and accomplishing what Obama almost succeeded in doing while president, the destruction of our democracy and our Constitution which he considered flawed, because it gives power over government to the people as our founders intended and which President Trump is trying to restore.
Freda Cooley
Klamath Falls