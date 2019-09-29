The paper recently had a big article about how terrible Trump's people are to the detainees on the border. As my Democrat Party does, they don't tell the truth again. They forgot to say the cages the kids are penned in were put in by Barack Obama. The border is overwhelmed and Trump has been begging for money from Congress, but they are like "deadbeat dads," who don't pay child support and complain because the ex-wife isn't buying the kids baby formula and diapers.
As my Democrats are in lock step on not doing anything at the border, I suddenly wondered are they getting paid off by the Mexican cartels who control the border? My question is how does Maxine Waters live in a $4.3 million home and how is Nancy Pelosi worth $120 million? I have more, but will stop here.
During the debate, I heard Trump is a liar so how does the Congress have a 20% approval rating? Watching the Kavanaugh hearings, I heard at least 1,000 lies. When Sean Hannity tells about one of Barack Obama's hundreds of lies, he always shows the news clip first so you know it's true. Tom Perez was interviewed after the debates and he even told three huge lies. My Demos need to get truthful or will soon be a third party.
When Miss A.O.C. (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) was elected, I listened to her and said she's educated beyond her intelligence. Now I'd say she has a low I.Q. To wit: recently she said the world will end in 12 years from climate change. A lot of the youngsters are very depressed and marching in the streets, riding to the march in daddy's gas guzzling SUV. The twerps promoting this fly around in big private jets.
Dennis Vollmar
Klamath Falls