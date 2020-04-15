Davis for Commissioner
We are absolutely pleased beyond belief that a man we have known for many years has decided to put his best foot forward and show Klamath County what an elected official with real leadership ability can do. Rod Davis is precisely of whom we are speaking.
In case you have not had the pleasure of knowing, working with or even meeting him, let us tell you a couple of things we know from personal experience which we consider to be absolutely requisite to a person running for election.
How can we as a relatively rural community even consider electing a leader to our county government who does not have the integrity traits we suggest you also endorse? We will vote for Rod because of integrity, proven leadership abilities, a deep sense of commitment to every job he undertakes, trustworthiness — as in ‘we would entrust to this individual our very health/wealth and being’ – and accountability; as he does and will stand behind every commitment he makes, every statement he issues and every promise he makes, will be a promise kept.
We do not need nor can we afford to elect someone with any less integrity and credentials. His campaign has a website that lists his personal education, military achievements and very importantly, his already demonstrated leadership accomplishments. Visit http://electroddavis.com/about-me.
We submit to you, our fellow Klamath County residents, that Rod Davis is such a person, would be such a leader and in our opinion is the very best choice for Klamath County Commissioner, Position 3.
George H. Nitschelm DDS, Doralyn Bocchi, Joan Caster, Mickey Collier, Barbara Roufs Massey, Bill Brandsness
Klamath Falls