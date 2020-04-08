Davis for commissioner
I have known Reginald Roderick Davis since we were opponents in a Klamath Falls grade school basketball game. His family tree is deeply rooted in Klamath County, as his forbearers were for generations Klamath County residents. Rod was a superior student and a three sport athlete at Klamath Union High School. While in high school he received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point.
After graduating from West Point Rod selected the United States Air Force as his career, where he was a fighter pilot. Many in Klamath can recall when Rod was featured on Wide World of Sports as one of the finalists in the USAF William Tell Aerial Gunnery Competition with Fighter Aircraft - a great day for a Klamath man that we all shared.
Rod had a distinguished military career, which included the war in Vietnam, being the Director of Inspection for the Pacific Inspector General, the Air Force War College, and USAF Wing Commander. While a Wing Commander at Nellis AFB Rod was the commanding officer of Steve Harper, who became commander at Kingsley Field and represented Klamath County in the House of Representatives.
After retiring as a Colonel, Rod returned to Klamath Falls and shortly thereafter enrolled in the Willamette University School of Law. After graduating from law school Rod had several prestigious job opportunities, but desired to return to Klamath Falls.
Rod practiced in our law office for several years before accepting the position of Counsel for Klamath County, where he remained until retirement. Rod was an excellent lawyer and a great asset to the staff at Klamath County.
Rod has one of the most analytical minds I have ever encountered. As a member of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners Rod's decisions will be appropriate and correct. Consideration should be given to vote for Rod Davis for Klamath County Commissioner.
William Brandsness
Klamath Falls