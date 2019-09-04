Dave Sampson’s departure from the Food Bank
I’m a bit late with this note to the community. Busy gets in the way!
Perspective is everything. For 22 years, Dave Sampson has been there to help thousands put food on their table who have, or are going through a life altering illness or injury. Life stops and you try to catch your breath.
Dave and I have been on this emotional rollercoaster ourselves for 6 years. Three spine surgeries, neuropathy, lack of sleep, can’t sit for too long, can’t stand for too long. Anyone dealing with this kind of pain knows what I’m talking about.
Through it all, he has managed to keep his sense of humor and stay positive. However, what the mind wants to do and what your body is capable of, are two different things.
In the last couple of years, he has not been able to work full-time. Our wonderful staff has stepped up to the plate to fill in with what needed to be done. The Food Bank board and staff care so much for him and were hoping for the best.
Making the decision to step down at 48 years young, from a job he took so much pride in and absolutely loved, was the toughest decision we’ve had to make in 25 years.
Dave wanted me to pass on to those who may be going through the same thing, “the Food Bank will always be here to help feed your family, as well as provide referrals to other services when life throws you an unexpected curve.”
Nikki Sampson,
Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank director