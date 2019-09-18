Criminals using the government as boogeymen
I recently received a phone message telling me that a warrant had been issued for my arrest and I must call their number before it was too late.
They also told me that my Social Security number was being taken away. I had to laugh at their scam. That is akin to a convict having his prison number taken away. Our government will be putting these numbers (and much more information) under our skin soon if we let them.
I assume that many besides myself have also received calls or emails being threatened by the IRS even though they knew that they had done nothing wrong.
When the criminals start using government agencies as their boogeymen in order to rob us, it’s time to question what form of government we now find ourselves living under.
Stephen Estes
Klamath Falls