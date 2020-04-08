COVID-19 thoughts
The covid19 virus has brought the world to its knees. It is globally evident which countries’ governments have their act together. Sadly the United States federal government ranks at the bottom of the list for effective response.
The response from the White House is so apathetic it's sickening. Thank God for governors, other officials and professionals who have taken charge of the response. The administration can't seem to get the fact that there needs to be a federal organized response to the pandemic.
The administration responses have ranged from “it won't be a problem, it's a conspiracy by the democrats to defame Trump,” “it's not the federal government's problem,” “they don't need that many ventilators,” “they can re-use masks and gowns;” then the son-in-law says the federal stockpiles are not for the states.
As of Sunday, April 5 statistics, the US had 9,109 deaths, New York 3,565 - the majority of what new York has gotten from the White House is just lip service.
The U.S. at present has 321,020 confirmed cases and growing, 16,516 recovered. What is the White House response? Trump firing and getting rid of anyone who he dislikes, lip service to Democratic governors and mayors, deriding the real media so he can keep his base’s love, and no response to putting a competent person in charge to coordinate a federal response to help the states. Trump’s only goal is getting re-elected, not doing his job.
In lieu of copious amounts of profanity, I have turned to my God to help me de-stress and pray for this administration to see the light and do the right thing.
Gary Jones
Klamath Falls