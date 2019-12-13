Biology doesn't guarantee that every animal will be born equipped to adequately compensate material life's survival necessities, for the environment's demand on that animal.
Nowhere in energy transfer is humanity guaranteed that material market production will at all times, provide adequate revenue for every person to pay their nonspiritual duns of (“the market shall vary”). Land (e.g. material) is a necessary factor of production, is in time-dependent finite supply, and thus is fair to share and co-administer based on the rights and right of way of both each individual and groups.
Apparently per violation of U.S. Constitution Amendment 4 "probable cause," the city council wants to require campers on, and/or every Klamath Falls private land camping-permitting owner of, Klamath Falls' private land, to be qualified to receive city permission for no greater than four campers at a time, to for no more than 21 days in a 12-month period, camp per the landowner's permission on the landowner's property, because the campers and/or the landowners might otherwise leave the campers' trash on the landowners' land.
Feeble, and sounds like another pathetic lawyer grab for a court case job at taxpayer expense.
Certainly another excellent reason for our south suburbs to refuse annexation into Klamath Falls. So who can afford shelter for the homeless (I myself was evicted from trailer camping on government forest land in 1986), and where can the homeless afford shelter? Also, remember U.S. Constitution Amendment 1 "no law ... abridging the right of the people ... to petition...."? A Klamath Falls city employee informed me, that for me to file a Klamath Falls city complaint, a Klamath Falls police officer had to (apparently agree to?!) file it.
Danny Hull
Klamath Falls