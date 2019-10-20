Cal-Ore
A Wednesday article, “Cal-Ore keeps pace with potato consumers,” contained inaccurate information about the operation’s customers. Cal-Ore does not pack or run chip potatoes, nor does it sell product to In-N-Out Burger.
