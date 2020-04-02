Coronavirus Incompetence
Let’s explore where political leadership now rests in the United States. As the global coronavirus pandemic developed, President Trump, who had already dismantled the White House task force responsible for pandemic responses (presumably because it was an Obama idea), then did nothing as the death toll escalated throughout the world.
He then called the virus a hoax, claimed it would miraculously disappear on its own, misrepresented the seriousness of the pandemic by comparing it to the seasonal flu, claimed for months, and continues to claim, that the situation was and is totally under control even as testing kits are inaccessible, and protective gear and equipment required by frontline medical professionals remain unavailable.
Can there really be anyone left who thinks this ignoramus is competent to run even a dog pound?
And here at home, we have local representative Kim Wallan telling us that testing for the virus will not cure it. Duh! But unless individuals suspected of being infected can be tested, we don’t know how serious the pandemic is and cannot respond appropriately.
When did the Republican Party decide that rational application of scientific understanding should be ignored in political decision-making? When will voters reject this Trump cult insanity?
Bruce Bauer
Medford Oregon