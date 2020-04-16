Corona deaths
Glenn Gailis suggests that we keep coronavirus deaths in perspective, offering a list of annual death statistics. Among them, he tallies Covid-19 at 16,570. This must have been the number from a few days ago, because today’s tally stands at about 26,000. This is not an annual total, but a five-week total, rising from just one death in the U.S. on February 29.
At this exponential rate, the annual total would be multiples higher, but social distancing and sheltering in place have reduced projections to about 200,000 deaths. It’s highly deceptive and irresponsible to offer pseudo-statistical comparisons showing that the pandemic is really not so bad.
Ed Silling
Klamath Falls