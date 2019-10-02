The accumulation of wealth by those we elect into office is a question that has never been satisfactorily answered. Since they work for the people, we have a right to ask, and have answered. If there are unfair advantages given them because of their elected positions, or revenue derived as a result of it, we have a right to know its source. Is there a conflict in functioning on behalf of the people vs. private enterprise? We need to know and it must be corrected.
A slush fund paid by taxpayers has been used by Congress to pay victims of members' indiscretions. Has this ended? Have those funds used to satisfy those claims been returned? Congress refuses to respond.
A majority of the people feel we need term limits on elected positions. If the presidency has term limits, so should Congress. Yet Congress is hesitant to pass legislation as it directly affects them. It must therefor be placed on the 2020 ballot. The people need to control Congress.
God bless America.
D.M. Giambersio
Klamath Falls