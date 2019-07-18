Consider entire
ecosystem for fish recovery
Someone said that the sucker fish are trash fish that can live in any water condition.
The truth is they are not surviving in current water conditions. That is why there is a large recovery project. The juveniles are not surviving when the adults die; that will be extinction.
The fish are good to eat. A writer said that sucker flesh is firm, white and tasty. They were eaten by many people, who called them mullet, until their numbers declined due to water pollution.
A major source of this nutient laden run-off is from cattle manure from herds raised too near the lake. There are better places to raise cattle than near the lake. The whole ecosystem needs to be considered.
Byron Stanton
Chiloquin
Where are the mediators in BTS situation?
I realize sending a letter to the editor — during Mercury retrograde and a lunar eclipse-a “phase we’re going through” as my Mom would say — is risky.
However, in journalism this is a good time for investigations where more can be revealed. So I ask: Why or where is the National Organization for Women in Klamath Falls?
And, how is Klamath Falls handling #MeToo and harassment cases against citizens living in city limits, given the raises recently to city officials?
And where are qualified mediators in Klamath Falls, so the BTS situation and others not in the headlines get settled out of court and peacefully without retaliation?
Peace,
Dawn Wood
Klamath Falls